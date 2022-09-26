MOVES-Brokerage CLSA's vice-chairman Charles Lin resigns

HONG KONG, Sept 26 (Reuters) - CLSA, the international unit of China's largest broker China's Citic Securities Co 600030.SS, 6030.HK, said on Monday its vice-chairman Charles Lin was stepping down from his role.

Charles Lin, who was hired in April 2020 to the top role at CLSA, has resigned from the Hong Kong-headquartered investment bank earlier this month, but he will serve as the vice chairman of its board until this month end, a company spokesman said.

Lin resigned for "personal reasons", according to the spokesman, however, he did not elaborate on details about his successor.

A source with knowledge of Lin's move told Reuters that Lin was pursuing another opportunity in the industry. Lin did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Lin, who was the former Asia head of U.S. asset manager Vanguard Group before joining CLSA, was hired to help the Chinese brokerage to build up an international presence.

CLSA lost its last ceo rick gould in August 2020, after him having worked in that role for only 16 months. The firm has since then removed this role from the company.

(Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

