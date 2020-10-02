MOVES-Brazil's Bradesco IB head leaves bank

US Markets

SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA head of investment banking Alessadro Farkuh has decided to leave the bank and the lender is still seeking an executive to replace him, vice-president Marcelo Noronha said on Friday.

Farkuh started working for Bradesco in 2007.

Besides Farkuh, Bradesco's heads of equity capital markets Glenn Mallet and of global markets Juan Briano also left the bank. Their positions will be taken over by Claudia Mesquita and Rui Marques, Noronha added.

The bank has also laid off 23 employees in its wholesale unit this week, the vice-president said. The changes, he said, are aimed at increasing efficiency and productivity.

