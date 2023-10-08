News & Insights

MOVES-BofA appoints Gautam Puntambekar as Malaysia chief

October 08, 2023 — 11:33 pm EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N has appointed Gautam Puntambekar as the country head for Malaysia, effective Oct. 8, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Puntambekar will become the chief executive officer for Bank of America Malaysia Bhd and the principal officer for Bank of America N.A. Labuan branch, the memo said.

He will also join the board of directors of Merrill Lynch Malaysian Advisory Sdn Bhd, subject to regulatory approvals and governance processes.

In his previous role, Puntambekar led Bank of America's corporate banking subsidiaries regional team in Singapore.

