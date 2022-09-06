MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names Mike Nikou as APAC CEO

HONG KONG, Sept 7 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Asset Management appointed Mike Nikou as its chief executive officer and head of distribution of the Asia-Pacific region on Tuesday, effective Sept. 15, according to a company memo.

The appointment ends the company's almost one year's search of a locally based helmsman since previous Asia Pacific CEO Steven Billiet relocated to Paris in August last year.

Nikou will report to Billiet who remains APAC head, and regionally to Paul Yang, head of BNP Paribas Asia Pacific.

A BNP spokesperson confirmed the memo, which was reviewed by Reuters.

Nikou was most recently a global partner at Antler Singapore, a global venture capital firm, with more than 20 years of experience at Fidelity International prior to that.

He will work from the Singapore office following his appointment before relocating to Hong Kong.

