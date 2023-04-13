MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Will Marshall as US rates strategy head

April 13 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA said on Thursday it has appointed Will Marshall as head of U.S. rates strategy.

In the role, Marshall would lead strategy coverage of all U.S. rates products, the Paris-based bank said.

Marshall has joined BNP from Goldman Sachs GS.N where he spent the last five years as senior rate strategist.

Prior to Goldman, he held similar roles at Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Credit Suisse.

