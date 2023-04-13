US Markets
MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Will Marshall as US rates strategy head

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

April 13, 2023 — 06:13 pm EDT

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA said on Thursday it has appointed Will Marshall as head of U.S. rates strategy.

In the role, Marshall would lead strategy coverage of all U.S. rates products, the Paris-based bank said.

Marshall has joined BNP from Goldman Sachs GS.N where he spent the last five years as senior rate strategist.

Prior to Goldman, he held similar roles at Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and Credit Suisse.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

