MOVES-BNP Paribas appoints Kate Lin as Taiwan's wealth management head

HONG KONG, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas BNPP.PA has appointed Kate Lin as the head of wealth management for Taiwan, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

She will lead the BNP's Taiwan onshore wealth management teams to drive the bank's growth ambitions and continue to increase the market share, it said.

Lin has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry and held roles in the Taiwan branches of Standard Chartered and Citibank previously.

Lin will report to Arnaud Tellier, BNP Paribas Wealth Management's Asia CEO. She succeeds Tina Hsieh, who will retire at the end of October, the statement added.

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

