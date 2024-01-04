News & Insights

MOVES-Barclays names Ryan Voegeli as head of investment banking in Canada

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 04, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays BARC.L said on Thursday it has appointed CIBC Capital Markets' CM.TO Ryan Voegeli as head of investment banking for its Canadian operations.

Voegeli was head of global diversified industries investment banking at CIBC and prior to that had led the Canadian telecom, media & technology investment banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Barclays has been a prime target in recent times for rivals to poach top executives. Reuters had earlier reported that more than two dozen investment bankers had left Barclays' U.S. operations last year to rivals such as Citigroup C.N and Jefferies Financial Group JEF.N.

Jefferies last year hired Bruce Rothney to lead its newly installed investment banking unit in Canada. Bruce was at Barclays for 13 years and was most recently the CEO of the bank's operations in Canada.

Voegeli has been involved in several transactions, including the sale of Shaw Communications to Rogers Communications RCIb.TO for $26 billion.

"Ryan's extensive industry relationships, combined with his proven leadership capabilities, will be of enormous value to our clients and colleagues," said Geoffrey Belsher, Chairman and Country Chief Executive Officer for Canada.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

