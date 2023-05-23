News & Insights

US Markets
MS

MOVES -Barclays hires McDavid as equities head from Morgan Stanley

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

May 23, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by Sinead Cruise, Lawrence White, Lananh Nguyen for Reuters ->

Adds detail

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has appointed a Morgan Stanley veteran Scott McDavid as its new global head of equities, the British bank said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of high-profile hires to its New-York investment banking operations.

The bank also said it had appointed Ronnie Wexler as global head of equities distribution.

McDavid will join Barclays in September and report to Adeel Khan, co-head of Global Markets. He worked at Morgan Stanley for almost two decades and was most recently co-head of equities trading for the Americas.

Wexler joins in June and will report to Stephen Dainton, the bank's other Global Markets chief.

The appointments follow a string of management changes at the top of Barclays' investment bank earlier this year, as Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan seeks to break Wall Street rivals' hold on the top five global rankings.

Dainton had been holding the interim head of equities role pending the announcement on Tuesday, after the previous co-heads of equities, Todd Sandoz and Paul Leech, left in February.

The bank at that time said it would seek a sole head of the business as opposed to co-heads.

Barclays' investment bank has performed strongly in the past few years as it capitalised on frenzied client trading amid volatile markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But recent results have been more mixed, as high interest rates and inflation sapped corporate bosses appetite for dealmaking.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Lawrence White in London and Lananh Nguyen in New York, editing by Iain Withers and Jane Merriman)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.