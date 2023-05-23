MOVES -Barclays hires McDavid as equities head from Morgan Stanley

Adds detail

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L has appointed a Morgan Stanley veteran Scott McDavid as its new global head of equities, the British bank said on Tuesday, the latest in a series of high-profile hires to its New-York investment banking operations.

The bank also said it had appointed Ronnie Wexler as global head of equities distribution.

McDavid will join Barclays in September and report to Adeel Khan, co-head of Global Markets. He worked at Morgan Stanley for almost two decades and was most recently co-head of equities trading for the Americas.

Wexler joins in June and will report to Stephen Dainton, the bank's other Global Markets chief.

The appointments follow a string of management changes at the top of Barclays' investment bank earlier this year, as Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan seeks to break Wall Street rivals' hold on the top five global rankings.

Dainton had been holding the interim head of equities role pending the announcement on Tuesday, after the previous co-heads of equities, Todd Sandoz and Paul Leech, left in February.

The bank at that time said it would seek a sole head of the business as opposed to co-heads.

Barclays' investment bank has performed strongly in the past few years as it capitalised on frenzied client trading amid volatile markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But recent results have been more mixed, as high interest rates and inflation sapped corporate bosses appetite for dealmaking.

