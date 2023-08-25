MOVES-Barclays hires internet banker Taylor from Goldman Sachs-memo

By Milana Vinn

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L has hired Emma Taylor, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N technology banker, as global head of internet investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Taylor, a 20-year investment banking veteran, will be based in New York and report to Barclays global head of technology investment banking Kristin Roth DeClark, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a Barclays spokesperson.

A new Barclays hire, Carmen Chan, will also be reporting to DeClark. Chan is joining Barclays later this year as a technology banker from weight loss app Noom, where she headed corporate development and investor relations.

Taylor and Chan will join three other managing directors at Barclays who cover internet investment banking out of the United States and two managing directors who focus on the internet out of Europe.

The new hires come as Barclays adds talent to its ranks in the wake of changes in its investment bank's senior leadership that led to an exodus of dozens of bankers earlier this year, especially in the United States.

Last week, Barclays announced it had hired Lee Counselman from Moelis & Co MC.N as a managing director in its technology investment banking group focused on software transactions.

Taylor has advised companies around the world in a range of internet-related sectors, including e-commerce, online travel, digital health and advertising.

At Noom, Chan evaluated acquisitions and worked on fundraising, including a $540 million round in 2021. She previously spent five years at Goldman Sachs, where she worked alongside Taylor on the internet team as head of global e-commerce coverage.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

