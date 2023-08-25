News & Insights

US Markets
GS

MOVES-Barclays hires internet banker Taylor from Goldman Sachs-memo

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

August 25, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Milana Vinn for Reuters ->

By Milana Vinn

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L has hired Emma Taylor, a Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N technology banker, as global head of internet investment banking, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Taylor, a 20-year investment banking veteran, will be based in New York and report to Barclays global head of technology investment banking Kristin Roth DeClark, according to the memo, which was confirmed by a Barclays spokesperson.

A new Barclays hire, Carmen Chan, will also be reporting to DeClark. Chan is joining Barclays later this year as a technology banker from weight loss app Noom, where she headed corporate development and investor relations.

Taylor and Chan will join three other managing directors at Barclays who cover internet investment banking out of the United States and two managing directors who focus on the internet out of Europe.

The new hires come as Barclays adds talent to its ranks in the wake of changes in its investment bank's senior leadership that led to an exodus of dozens of bankers earlier this year, especially in the United States.

Last week, Barclays announced it had hired Lee Counselman from Moelis & Co MC.N as a managing director in its technology investment banking group focused on software transactions.

Taylor has advised companies around the world in a range of internet-related sectors, including e-commerce, online travel, digital health and advertising.

At Noom, Chan evaluated acquisitions and worked on fundraising, including a $540 million round in 2021. She previously spent five years at Goldman Sachs, where she worked alongside Taylor on the internet team as head of global e-commerce coverage.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Milana.Vinn@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MilanaVinn; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/WhatsApp: +1(347)463-7957))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
MC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.