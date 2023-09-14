MOVES-Barclays appoints Vignon and Oberle for financial sponsors group

By Lananh Nguyen

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L said on Thursday it has hired two senior bankers for its financial sponsors group to oversee relationships with private equity clients.

The British lender appointed Tom Vignon as a managing director in the financial sponsors group for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, it said in a statement.

Vignon joined after more than two decades at Credit Suisse, where he led a similar group in EMEA.

Christian Oberle also joined Barclays as the head of its financial sponsors group in the Americas, the bank said. Reuters reported the news of his appointment on Friday.

Oberle previously worked as a senior managing director at JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, where he served clients including Apollo Global Management and Advent International.

He will be based in New York and report to Jean-Francois Astier, who heads the group worldwide.

The strategic appointments come after the joint leaders of Barclays' investment banking division, Taylor Wright and Cathal Deasy, stepped into their roles in late March.

In recent months, the bank has appointed new leaders from within its ranks, including global co-heads of capital markets, debt capital markets and equity markets and a sole head of equity capital markets.

Barclays has also hired more than 30 new directors and managing directors from other firms.

The management reshuffle has been bumpy, prompting a wave of senior bankers to leave and join rivals including UBS UBSG.S and Jefferies Financial JEF.N.

(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

