MOVES-Barclays appoints new heads of forex trading

June 26 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc BARC.L has announced key appointments in its global macro team on Monday by appointing new heads of forex trading.

Torsten Schӧneborn and Jerry Minier have been appointed as co-heads of G10 FX trading, the bank said.

Schӧneborn is the sixth recent senior hire at Barclays and joins from BNP Paribas where he was the global head of electronic platform and global head of quant prime broking.

His departure from BNP Paribas was reported by Reuters earlier this month. Schӧneborn had joined the lender from Deutsche Bank, after the French lender acquired its rival's prime finance business in a deal first announced in 2019.

Minier had joined the bank in 2020 and is now taking on an expanded role. He was previously the global head of FX options trading at Barclays.

The duo will be reporting to Michael Lublinsky, the Global Head of Macro.

“We have made great progress growing our Global Macro business and remain relentlessly focused on the areas where we can be consistently excellent," Lublinsky said.

For the British lender, fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) was a bright spot in its first quarter earnings after income rose by 9% to 1.8 billion pounds ($2.3 billion).

($1 = 0.7868 pounds)

