MOVES-Barclays appoints managing directors for Australia investment banking unit

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Barclays Plc BARC.L appointed Duncan Beattie and Duncan Connellan as managing directors for its Australian investment banking arm on Monday, to help the bank expand its business in the country.

The announcement comes weeks after Britain's third-biggest bank by market value received approval from Australia's prudential regulator to operate as a foreign bank in the country.

Beattie, a 30-year veteran who was most recently head of financial institution group at U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase JPM.N, will oversee international capital markets financing for clients in Australia and New Zealand.

Connellan previously worked at Barclays for six years and is rejoining the lender from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T. He will focus on expanding coverage of financial sponsors, infrastructure funds and financing solutions, the bank said.

Both Beattie and Connellan will report to Richard Satchwell, country CEO and head of investment banking in Australia.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

