MOVES-Bank of Singapore names former Credit Suisse banker Cheung as Greater China COO

March 10, 2024 — 10:03 pm EDT

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 11 (Reuters) - Bank of Singapore, one of Asia's biggest private banks, said on Monday it has appointed Ronnie Cheung as its chief operating officer for Greater China, effective March 19.

Cheung, a banking veteran with over two decades of experience, joins from Credit Suisse, where she was the Hong Kong COO, according to the statement.

Bank of Singapore is the private banking arm of Singapore's second largest lender by assets, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation OCBC.SI or OCBC.

Cheung will be responsible for the governance and operations of Bank of Singapore's Hong Kong branch to support the franchise's continued growth across Greater China.

She will also spearhead Bank of Singapore's "transformation efforts and execution of key strategic initiatives in the region", it added in the statement.

The appointment of Cheung is part of Bank of Singapore's efforts to bolster its bench strength to entrench its leadership in Hong Kong, it said.

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Yantoultra.Ngui@thomsonreuters.com;))

