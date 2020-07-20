MOVES-Bank of America names new head of business banking

US Markets
Bank of America Corp said on Monday it has promoted Raul Anaya to head of business banking.

In his new role, the 30-year firm veteran will oversee the business line that serves mid-sized U.S.-based companies with annual revenues between $5 million and $50 million.

Anaya, who also serves as market president for the Los Angeles area and co-chair of the Hispanic-Latino Executive Council, will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag.

