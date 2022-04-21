MOVES-Bank of America names Love, Gronow as joint heads of Australia M&A

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Bank of America (BofA) BAC.N has appointed its Southeast Asia M&A chief, James Love, as co-head of M&A in Australia along with Chris Gronow, as the bank expands its team in a strong market for local dealmaking, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Love, who has been based in Singapore for about nine years, will return to his home country, where he joined BofA in 2010, and begin his new role in the third quarter.

Gronow is currently BofA's Australia head of technology, media and telecommunications investment banking, and will retain this role.

John Lin, a director for M&A, based in BofA's Hong Kong office, will move to Singapore to oversee Southeast Asia M&A, three sources familiar with the matter said.

They also said Dominic Tan, BofA's co-head of Asia consumer and retail investment banking, and Anastasios Pefanis, who handles regional equity capital markets syndicate, are temporarily moving to Singapore from Hong Kong as some of the world's toughest COVID-19 curbs threaten the Chinese-ruled territory's standing as a global hub.

BofA's spokesman declined to comment on the movements.

Hong Kong has grappled with a "dynamic zero" COVID policy similar to mainland China, which aims to quash all outbreaks, as opposed to living with the virus.

Its borders have effectively been sealed since 2020, with few flights landing and fewer transit passengers permitted. On Thursday, the city reopened gyms, theme parks and cinemas for the first time in more than four months.

Many Hong Kong-based executives are temporarily working from Singapore, which has eased local curbs and allows vaccinated travellers from anywhere to enter without having to quarantine.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

