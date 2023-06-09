MOVES-Banca del Fucino hires JPM's senior banker Enrico Monti

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) - Italian domestic bank Banca del Fucino said on Friday it was hiring Enrico Monti, a former senior banker at JPMorgan JPM.N.

Monti, who served as responsible for covering some of the most relevant financial sponsors operating in Europe within the U.S. investment bank's markets division, will join Banca del Fucino in the role of head of banking, markets and real estate finance.

The hiring comes at a moment when the lender is boosting its corporate and investment banking division with the aim to catch international investors' current appetite for Italy, Banca del Fucino said.

