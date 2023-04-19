MOVES-Australia's Future Fund appoints David Bluff as private equity head

April 19 (Reuters) - Australia's sovereign wealth fund, Future Fund Management Agency, said on Wednesday it had appointed David Bluff as the head of private equity.
Bluff was previously a partner and managing director with the Carlyle Group, a global investment firm, where he spent 14 years.
Former investment director at Anacacia Capital, Sarah Azzi, also joined the private equity team as a director, the fund said.
(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh Venkateshwaran)
