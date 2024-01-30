MOVES-Aeffe appoints Adrian Appiolaza as Moschino's creative director

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Aeffe AEF.MI has appointed Argentinian designer Adrian Appiolaza as the new creative director of the Moschino brand, the luxury group said on Tuesday.

Appiolaza, 51, has previously worked as Women's Ready-to-Wear Design Director at LVMH's LVMH.PA Loewe and held the same role at Richemont's CFR.S Chloé.

The brand's previous director, David Renne, died in November at the age of 46, only a month after taking up the role.

Appiolaza will make his debut during the Milan Fashion Week in February, presenting the Fall/Winter 2024 Women's collection.

"Adrian brings with him a unique wealth of experience, creativity and knowledge of the history of fashion that will be instrumental to write a wonderful new chapter in the adventure of the brand" said Chairman Massimo Ferretti in a statement.

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Alessandro Parodi and Ros Russell)

