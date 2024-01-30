News & Insights

Commodities
AEF

MOVES-Aeffe appoints Adrian Appiolaza as Moschino's creative director

Credit: REUTERS/CLAUDIA GRECO

January 30, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Written by Enrico Sciacovelli for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Aeffe AEF.MI has appointed Argentinian designer Adrian Appiolaza as the new creative director of the Moschino brand, the luxury group said on Tuesday.

Appiolaza, 51, has previously worked as Women's Ready-to-Wear Design Director at LVMH's LVMH.PA Loewe and held the same role at Richemont's CFR.S Chloé.

The brand's previous director, David Renne, died in November at the age of 46, only a month after taking up the role.

Appiolaza will make his debut during the Milan Fashion Week in February, presenting the Fall/Winter 2024 Women's collection.

"Adrian brings with him a unique wealth of experience, creativity and knowledge of the history of fashion that will be instrumental to write a wonderful new chapter in the adventure of the brand" said Chairman Massimo Ferretti in a statement.

(Reporting by Enrico Sciacovelli, editing by Alessandro Parodi and Ros Russell)

((Enrico.Sciacovelli@thomsonreuters.com; +48587720309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.