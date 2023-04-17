MOVER-UniCredit appoints Viviano as Head of Equity Capital Markets

April 17, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - Italy's second-largest bank UniCredit on Monday appointed Silvia Viviano as Head of Equity Capital Markets, promoting her with immediate effect from her current role of Head of Alternative Capital Markets.

"The expanded role will allow Silvia to further exploit potential business opportunities across geographies and products, while managing the teams across the origination and execution efforts," the lender said in an internal memo.

Milan-based Viviano joined UniCredit in January 2022. She was previously head of EMEA Equity Capital Markets Execution team at J.P. Morgan, where she started her professional career in 2004.

UniCredit also announced the appointment of Isaac Alonso as Head of Debt Capital Markets Germany, effective from May 1.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.