Move Over, New York City: 9 Other Cities With the Most High-Value Homes

Homeownership is often seen as a key part of the American Dream. While housing affordability continues to plague many Americans, there’s a growing number of people searching for luxury homes. Almost half of luxury property specialists polled said there’s an increase in first-time premium homebuyers, according to Coldwell Banker.
New York City is an obvious destination for luxury homes. A recent study from Badeloft USA revealed New York City isn’t the top spot for premium listings. The study included four metrics in its report: square mileage, average house price, number of houses above average and number of houses above average per square mile.
Here’s where the Big Apple ranked, as well as the nine other cities that stand up against New York City for luxury housing.
Miami
- Square mileage: 36
- Average house price: $584,600
- Number of houses above average: 3,796
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 105.44
Beautiful beaches, a vibrant culture and no state income taxes make Miami a fun alternative for luxury homebuyers not interested in New York.
New York
- Square mileage: 300.5
- Average house price: $763,800
- Number of houses above average: 11,427
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 38.03
Often seen as a hot spot for luxury homes, New York doesn’t take the top spot, falling short of Miami with its density of luxury homes.
Las Vegas
- Square mileage: 141.9
- Average house price: $424,000
- Number of houses above average: 3,701
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 26.08
No state income tax, abundant entertainment choices and a warm climate make Las Vegas a good alternative for Americans wanting proximity to the West Coast.
Philadelphia
- Square mileage: 134.3
- Average house price: $218,800
- Number of houses above average: 3,214
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 23.93
Vibrant museums and a rich history make Philadelphia a good choice for Americans wanting culture, sports and premium housing availability.
Washington, D.C.
- Square mileage: 68.3
- Average house price: $589,100
- Number of houses above average: 1,225
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 17.93
Job opportunities, cultural entertainment and sports make Washington, D.C., a fun choice for homebuyers searching for luxury houses to purchase.
Boston
- Square mileage: 48.4
- Average house price: $745,800
- Number of houses above average: 698
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 14.42
History, foodie options and live sports make Boston a top alternative to New York City.
San Antonio
- Square mileage: 498.9
- Average house price: $251,000
- Number of houses above average: 6,983
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 14.00
Pleasant weather and notable attractions make San Antonio a surprisingly enticing place to live for homebuyers searching for luxury homes.
Detroit
- Square mileage: 138.7
- Average house price: $74,200
- Number of houses above average: 1,803
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 13.00
With a wide array of culture and revitalization efforts, Detroit is worth considering for Americans wanting a potentially lower-cost premium home.
Chicago
- Square mileage: 227.7
- Average house price: $295,700
- Number of houses above average: 2,759
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 12.12
Chicago has a recognizable feel with luxury home options for less than what you can find in New York City.
Honolulu
- Square mileage: 68.4
- Average house price: $773,400
- Number of houses above average: 826
- Number of houses above average per square mile: 12.08
Pristine beaches, cultural events and outdoor recreation make Honolulu a good choice for luxury homebuyers looking to ditch the mainland.
