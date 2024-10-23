Move Logistics Group’s Strategy Amid Financial Challenges

Move Logistics Group Limited (AU:MOV) has released an update.

Move Logistics Group Limited is taking decisive steps to address recent financial challenges, including disappointing FY24 results impacted by market conditions and strategic missteps. The company has introduced the Accelerate programme to recalibrate operations, appointed an interim CEO, and renewed funding arrangements to support these efforts. While the board undergoes a refresh, the company remains focused on cashflow generation and profitable growth.

