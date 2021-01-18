MOVE-Banker Wang Jiang picked to helm China Construction Bank, sources say

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China has picked Wang Jiang to lead China Construction Bank 601939.SS0939.HK (CCB), the second largest state lender by assets, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Wang, who is now president of the Bank of China 3988.HK601988.SS (BOC), another state bank, was appointed to the new role at an internal CCB meeting on Tuesday, the sources said.

The move will be officially announced soon, said the sources, who sought anonymity as the matter was confidential.

Wang, a veteran banker with previous management roles in Bank of Communications (BoCom) and CCB, joined BOC in 2019.

Before that, he served as vice-governor of the east coast province of Jiangsu for more than two years from 2017, as China placed financial experts in its provinces to manage financial risks and rebuild regional economies.

Wang was picked as general manager of CCB's Shanghai branch in 2011, where he was promoted by the bank's then chairman Guo Shuqing, now head of the banking regulator, internal emails seen by Reuters show.

His appointment as CCB president awaits regulatory, shareholder and board approvals, said one of the sources.

CCB and BOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Kevin Huang and Ryan Woo;)

