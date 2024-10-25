Movano Implements Reverse Stock Split to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

The latest announcement is out from Movano ( (MOVE) ).

Movano Health announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its common stock to boost its bid price and maintain its Nasdaq listing. Effective October 29, 2024, this move will reduce the outstanding shares from approximately 99.5 million to 6.6 million, while ensuring no change in the number of authorized shares. The reverse split aims to enhance stockholder value by facilitating compliance with market requirements.

