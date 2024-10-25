News & Insights

Stocks

Movano Implements Reverse Stock Split to Maintain Nasdaq Listing

October 25, 2024 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Movano ( (MOVE) ).

Movano Health announced a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of its common stock to boost its bid price and maintain its Nasdaq listing. Effective October 29, 2024, this move will reduce the outstanding shares from approximately 99.5 million to 6.6 million, while ensuring no change in the number of authorized shares. The reverse split aims to enhance stockholder value by facilitating compliance with market requirements.

For detailed information about MOVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.