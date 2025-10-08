Movano Health Sets 1-for-10 Reverse Stock Split

(RTTNews) - Movano Inc. (MOVE) announced Wednesday that it will implement a 1-for-10 reverse stock split effective October 10, 2025.

The move is intended to help the company regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Movano shares were more than 11% down in pre-market. The stock had closed at $0.6758, down 2.04% on Tuesday. It has traded in the range of $0.5100 - $6.9680 in the last 1 year.

