Movano Health receives FDA clearance for EvieMED ring

December 02, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Movano (MOVE) Health announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, 510(k) clearance for the pulse oximeter in its EvieMED Ring. The clearance enables Movano Health to pursue multi-billion dollar business opportunities for health monitoring solutions needed for applications such as clinical trials, post-clinical trial management, and remote patient monitoring for both healthcare providers and payors.

