Movano Health receives FDA clearance for EvieMED ring

Movano (MOVE) Health announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration, FDA, 510(k) clearance for the pulse oximeter in its EvieMED Ring. The clearance enables Movano Health to pursue multi-billion dollar business opportunities for health monitoring solutions needed for applications such as clinical trials, post-clinical trial management, and remote patient monitoring for both healthcare providers and payors.
