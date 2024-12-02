Movano Health Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Pulse Oximeter In EvieMED Ring

(RTTNews) - Movano Inc. (MOVE), Monday announced that the pulse oximeter in the company's EvieMED Ring has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company explained that the ring keeps track of blood oxygen level, heart rate, sleep activity, temperature variability, calories burned and respiration rate.

Upon receiving the clearance, the healthcare company can pursue opportunities in health monitoring solutions needed for applications such as clinical trials, post-clinical trial management, and remote patient monitoring for both healthcare providers and payors.

Currently, Movano's stock is trading at $5.51, down 2.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

