News & Insights

BioTech
MOVE

Movano Health Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance For Pulse Oximeter In EvieMED Ring

December 02, 2024 — 11:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Movano Inc. (MOVE), Monday announced that the pulse oximeter in the company's EvieMED Ring has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company explained that the ring keeps track of blood oxygen level, heart rate, sleep activity, temperature variability, calories burned and respiration rate.

Upon receiving the clearance, the healthcare company can pursue opportunities in health monitoring solutions needed for applications such as clinical trials, post-clinical trial management, and remote patient monitoring for both healthcare providers and payors.

Currently, Movano's stock is trading at $5.51, down 2.36 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOVE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.