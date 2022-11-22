Movado Profit Declines; Slashes Annual Sales Guidance

(RTTNews) - Luxury watchmaker Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) Tuesday reported lower profit in the third quarter, impacted by decline in revenue. The company also cut its full-year revenue outlook.

Profit for the quarter decreased to $29.29 million, or $1.28 per share from $31.41 million, or $1.33 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $29.83 million or $1.31 per share.

Net sales were down 2.9% year-on-year to $211.4 million. However, on constant currency basis, it increased 3.4% to $225.1 million from $217.7 million last year, due to growth in sales to international wholesale customers and in Movado Company Stores.

Looking forward, Movado has lowered its full-year sales outlook to $740 million-$750 million from the previous outlook of $780 million-$790 million, citing the prevailing foreign exchange headwinds and the uncertain retail environment. Additionally, the company has declared a dividend of $0.35 per share, to be paid on December 16, to shareholders on record as of December 2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.