Movado (MOV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Movado (MOV) closed at $31.18, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%.

Coming into today, shares of the watchmaker had gained 11.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 2.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.41%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOV as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOV should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. MOV is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MOV has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.83 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.34.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

