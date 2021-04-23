Movado (MOV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Movado (MOV) closed at $31.02 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.41% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.09% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the watchmaker had gained 20.01% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MOV as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MOV. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 34% higher. MOV currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MOV has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.41 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.11.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, putting it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Movado Group Inc. (MOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.