Movado Group Reports Retreat In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Movado Group (MOV) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.05 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $17.39 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $182.73 million from $187.69 million last year.

Movado Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $5.05 Mln. vs. $17.39 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $182.73 Mln vs. $187.69 Mln last year.

