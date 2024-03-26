News & Insights

Movado Group Q4 Profit Down - Update

March 26, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, dividend)

Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) expects net sales for the first half to be relatively flat on a year-over-year basis.

For the full year, the company expects earnings of around $1.20 to $1.30 per share, on sales of $700 million to $710 million. The Group will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share on April 23, to shareholders on the register as of April 9.

For the fourth quarter, Movado Group (MOV) reported a profit that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.145 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $22.726 million, or $1 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Movado Group reported adjusted earnings of $12.433 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.5% to $179.620 million from $194.273 million last year.

Movado Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $12.145 Mln. vs. $22.726 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $1 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $179.620 Mln vs. $194.273 Mln last year.

