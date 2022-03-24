Markets
MOV

Movado Group Q4 Adj. Net Income Rises; Board Approves 40% Increase In Quarterly Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted net income increased to $31.2 million, or $1.32 per share, from $19.7 million, or $0.84 per share, a year ago.

Net income was $31.4 million, or $1.33 per share, compared to $30.3 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.

Net sales increased 15.5% to $206.0 million from $178.3 million, prior year. U.S. net sales increased 18.5%, while International net sales increased 12.7%.

Looking forward, the company expects fiscal 2023 net sales to be in a range of approximately $780 million to $800 million.

The company announced that the Board approved a 40% increase to the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.35 per share from $0.25 per share. A $0.35 dividend will be paid on April 20, 2022 for each share of the company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 6, 2022.

"We also plan to execute our share repurchase plan at an accelerated pace, subject to prevailing market conditions," said Efraim Grinberg, CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular