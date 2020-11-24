Markets
MOV

Movado Group Q3 Profit Declines - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Movado Group Inc. (MOV) reported Tuesday that its net income for the third quarter declined to $14.83 million or $0.63 per share, from $17.77 million or $0.76 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.70 per share, compared to $0.83 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter also decreased 17.4% to $169.86 million from $205.62 million in the same quarter last year. Net sales on a constant dollar basis declined 19.4%.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company said it is not providing full-year outlook given the dynamic nature of the COVID-19 crisis and lack of visibility.

Since late March, the company has refrained from providing financial guidance for the full year due to the increasing uncertainty related to the potential impacts of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It also decided to discontinue the regular quarterly dividend until further notice and suspended share repurchases until further notice.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOV

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular