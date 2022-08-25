Markets
MOV

Movado Group Q2 Net Profit Rises; Trims FY23 Net Sales Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Luxury watch maker Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) reported Thursday that net income attributable to Movado for the second quarter grew to $24.0 million or $1.05 per share from $19.41 million or $0.82 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, earnings for the quarter were $1.07 per share, compared to $0.85 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter increased 5.1 percent to $182.80 million from $173.87 million in the same quarter last year. It grew 10.5 percent on a constant dollar basis.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, given the prevailing foreign exchange headwinds, the Company currently expects net sales to be between $780 million to $790 million, compared to its previous outlook range of $780 million to $800 million.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved the payment on September 21, 2022 of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.35 for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 7, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular