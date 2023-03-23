Movado Group Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Movado Group (MOV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $22.726 million, or $1 per share. This compares with $31.375 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Movado Group reported adjusted earnings of $23.288 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $194.273 million from $205.975 million last year.

Movado Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $22.726 Mln. vs. $31.375 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $194.273 Mln vs. $205.975 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.