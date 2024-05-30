Movado Group Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Movado Group (MOV) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.89 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $9.13 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $136.67 million from $144.91 million last year.

Movado Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20-$1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $700 Mln-$710 Mln

