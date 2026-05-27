Movado Group Not Providing FY27 Outlook; Boosts Dividend - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, luxury watch maker Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) again said it has elected not to provide financial guidance for the full-year 2027 at this time, given the current economic and geopolitical uncertainty, including the unpredictable impact of the current Middle East conflict.

As such, the Company added that it expects net sales growth to moderate in the second quarter.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a $0.05 increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.40 per share, payable on June 24, 2026, for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 10, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, MOV is trading on the NYSE at $30.35, up $0.55 or 1.85 percent.

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