Is Movado Group (MOV) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Movado (MOV) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Movado is one of 193 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Movado is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOV's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MOV has gained about 23.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 0.3% on average. This means that Movado is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is TJX (TJX). The stock has returned 1.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, TJX's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Movado belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 17.7% so far this year, meaning that MOV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, TJX belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved +11.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Movado and TJX as they could maintain their solid performance.

