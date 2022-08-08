Movado Group (MOV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Movado Group, Inc. (Symbol: MOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.77, changing hands as high as $37.21 per share. Movado Group, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MOV's low point in its 52 week range is $29.79 per share, with $48.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.21.

