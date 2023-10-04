Movado Group (MOV) Price Target Increased by 14.06% to 37.23

The average one-year price target for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) has been revised to 37.23 / share. This is an increase of 14.06% from the prior estimate of 32.64 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 32.32 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.94% from the latest reported closing price of 27.59 / share.

Movado Group Declares $0.35 Dividend

On August 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 7, 2023 received the payment on September 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

At the current share price of $27.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.07%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.52%, the lowest has been 1.96%, and the highest has been 9.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=197).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movado Group. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOV is 0.08%, a decrease of 17.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 17,887K shares. The put/call ratio of MOV is 2.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,675K shares representing 7.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 10.57% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,101K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,145K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 13.22% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 988K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 932K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 548K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 418.85% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 476K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 347K shares, representing an increase of 27.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Movado Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.