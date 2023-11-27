Movado Group (MOV) Price Target Increased by 12.33% to 41.82

The average one-year price target for Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) has been revised to 41.82 / share. This is an increase of 12.33% from the prior estimate of 37.23 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.41 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.46% from the latest reported closing price of 28.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movado Group. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOV is 0.08%, an increase of 4.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 18,237K shares. The put/call ratio of MOV is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,762K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,675K shares, representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 12.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,056K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares, representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 1.42% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 996K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 988K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 9.65% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 560K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares, representing an increase of 14.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 24.76% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 560K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares, representing an increase of 22.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 4.43% over the last quarter.

Movado Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

