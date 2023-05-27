Movado Group (MOV) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Movado Group said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.23%, the lowest has been 1.53%, and the highest has been 9.15%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=198).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.33. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Movado Group. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOV is 0.10%, a decrease of 7.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 18,930K shares. The put/call ratio of MOV is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.11% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Movado Group is 32.64. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 25.11% from its latest reported closing price of 26.09.

The projected annual revenue for Movado Group is 822MM, an increase of 9.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,694K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 17.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,145K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,178K shares, representing a decrease of 2.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 15.68% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 932K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 10.45% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 511K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing a decrease of 2.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOV by 84.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 446K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Movado Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Movado Group, Inc. designs, sources and distributes MOVADO®, MVMT®, OLIVIA BURTON®, EBEL®, CONCORD®, COACH®, TOMMY HILFIGER®, HUGO BOSS®, LACOSTE® and SCUDERIA FERRARI® watches worldwide and operates Movado company stores in the United States and Canada.

