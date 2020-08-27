Movado Group Inks Global License Agreement With Calvin Klein - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) announced Thursday that it entered into a license agreement with Calvin Klein, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp. (PVH), for the design, product development, distribution and marketing of Swiss made and fashion timepieces, as well as fashion jewelry.

The agreement commences in January 2022 and has an initial term of five years. The debut collections under Movado Group are expected to be introduced in Spring 2022.

The arrangement will support Calvin Klein's strategy to reignite the watch and jewelry businesses with new and expanded offerings.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.