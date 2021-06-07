Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.12, the dividend yield is 2.75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOV was $29.12, representing a -11.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $33 and a 210.12% increase over the 52 week low of $9.39.

MOV is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hillenbrand Inc (HI) and Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG). MOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports MOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 191.3%, compared to an industry average of 31.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

