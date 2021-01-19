Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 20, 2021

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOV was $21.21, representing a -3.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.90 and a 161.21% increase over the 52 week low of $8.12.

MOV is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Tiffany & Co. (TIF) and Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM). MOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.98. Zacks Investment Research reports MOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -66.88%, compared to an industry average of -23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

