Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $44.87, the dividend yield is 2.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOV was $44.87, representing a -7.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.66 and a 180.26% increase over the 52 week low of $16.01.

MOV is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) and Hillenbrand Inc (HI). MOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.84. Zacks Investment Research reports MOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 270.65%, compared to an industry average of 47.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mov Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MOV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MOV as a top-10 holding:

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DEEP with an increase of 4.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MOV at 1.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.