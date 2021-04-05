Movado Group Inc. (MOV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Movado Group Inc. (MOV) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MOV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.9, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MOV was $27.9, representing a -6.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.78 and a 223.67% increase over the 52 week low of $8.62.

MOV is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT) and Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG). MOV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.84. Zacks Investment Research reports MOV's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 191.3%, compared to an industry average of 13.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MOV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

