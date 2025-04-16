Movado Group Elects Not To Provide FY26 Outlook Amid Tariff Uncertainty - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, luxury watch maker Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) said it has elected not to provide financial guidance for the full-year 2026 given the current economic uncertainty and the unpredictable impact of recent tariff developments on the Company's business.

However, the Company said it is planning to take actions to partially mitigate the impact of the recent tariff changes, including select price increases at the wholesale and retail levels.

On Friday, the Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved the payment on May 6, 2025, of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.35 for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2025.

