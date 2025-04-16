Stocks
MOVADO GROUP Earnings Results: $MOV Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 16, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

MOVADO GROUP ($MOV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $181,480,000, missing estimates of $183,450,340 by $-1,970,340.

MOVADO GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

MOVADO GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of MOVADO GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MOVADO GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MOVADO GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MOV forecast page.

