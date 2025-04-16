MOVADO GROUP Earnings Results: $MOV Reports Quarterly Earnings

MOVADO GROUP ($MOV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, beating estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $181,480,000, missing estimates of $183,450,340 by $-1,970,340.
MOVADO GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of MOVADO GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 440,576 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,670,535
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 354,255 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,971,738
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 320,103 shares (+202.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,299,627
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 211,594 shares (-69.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,164,169
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 195,465 shares (+174.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,846,751
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 194,907 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,835,769
- NUMERAI GP LLC added 161,889 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,185,975
MOVADO GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MOV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BWS Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
