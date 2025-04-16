Movado Group Announces Decline In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Movado Group (MOV) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $8.05 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $9.84 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $181.48 million from $175.75 million last year.

Movado Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.05 Mln. vs. $9.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $181.48 Mln vs. $175.75 Mln last year.

